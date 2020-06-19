Touching tributes paid to Auckland police officer killed in the line of duty

Bunches of flowers have been laid around the Henderson Police station in Auckland following a shooting in Massey this afternoon which left an officer dead.

One person told 1 NEWS “it just felt like the right thing to do” and they couldn’t imagine how difficult this time would be for the slain officer’s family and the police community.

A number of police officers looked visibly upset.

Flowers were also laid at the site of the shooting.

Flowers laid at Reynella Drive, Auckland following a shooting which left one police officer dead. Source: 1 NEWS

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster this afternoon confirmed two police officers were shot during a "routine traffic stop" on Reynella Drive, Massey, at 10.28am, and that one officer of the two had since died.

"This is devastating news," he said.

"The incident points to the real risk that our officers face as they go about their jobs every day.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also paid tribute to the officer.

"Ending the week with a very heavy heart after the death of a New Zealand police officer," she said in a Facebook post.

"To lose a member of the police is to lose someone who has committed themselves to look after all of us.