'Totally shameful actions' - Social media overwhelmingly agrees Sir Bob Jones should lose knighthood over 'Maori Gratitude Day' column

Social media has spoken and they're overwhelmingly in support of Sir Bob Jones being stripped of his knighthood over comments a "Maori Gratitude Day" should be established.

The petition follows a column he wrote for the National Business Review calling for a “Maori Gratitude Day”.
An online petition was set up by New Zealand woman, Renae Maihi, following a column Sir Bob wrote for the NBR last Friday.

Mr Jones argued in his piece, which was later removed from the NBR website, that "as there are no full-blooded Maoris in existence it indisputably follows that had it not been for migrants, mainly Brits, not a single Maori alive today … would have existed."

The petition to have Mr Jones' title stripped has gathered over 40,000 signatures, and similar animosity to his opinions have been expressed on social media.

Many of the comments on the 1 NEWS Facebook page were scathing of Mr Jones' column.

"Behaviour like his is not worthy of a knighthood. We've come too far to allow that in today's society where we are all trying to get along and be good neighbours to one another. How dare he. Totally shameful actions," one commentator said

The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.
Many of the 1 NEWS Facebook comments felt Mr Jones' article was beneath the standards and etiquette of the title of "Sir", and he had a duty to not further damage an already sensitive cultural relationship. 

One Facebook commenter said: "I did have a lot of respect for him but for him to make such a statement when you have a knighthood is another thing. He should be promoting good relationships not denigrating them in such a manner".

Now, Renae Maihi, the petition creator, has been publicly threatened with a possible defamation law suit from MR Jones, but she says hasn't been contacted by any lawyers yet. 

Social media was also keen to weigh into any impending law suit from Mr Jones over the petition.

"So Robert would rather see a fellow Kiwi bankrupt instead of compromising. I hope she wins. All the best to her. She has my support," one person said 

Ms Maihi told 1 NEWS she is not sure what her next step will be but the battle is far from over. 

