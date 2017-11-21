'Totally refutable' - Students dismiss National's student allowance abuse claims

Students have scoffed at National's claims the unemployed will start rorting the student allowance system from next year.

National's tertiary education spokesman Paul Goldsmith raised the possibility over the weekend, saying they would be lured to change their benefit status by free first-year study and a $50 increase in the student allowance.

But the New Zealand Union of Students' Associations says comparing the student allowance with the dole doesn't show the whole picture.

Students can only get a weekly accommodation benefit of up to $40 whereas those on the dole can access up to $130, says national president Jonathan Gee.

"In fact, students who have been on other benefits have told us that going into tertiary study has been a big financial sacrifice for them and their families," he said.

"Let's see the $50 increase in student support for what it is - an increase to meet basic needs. Any suggestion that it will create a rort is totally refutable."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also dismissed the suggestion her government's changes for tertiary students next year would open the system up to abuse.

"I am not worried about people rorting the system. If people are encouraged to take on training, good," she told TVNZ1's Breakfast programme morning.

There were already protections in place, such as required pass rates, to ensure people were applying themselves to their study, she said.

There had been an increase in inquiries but she was confident the system could cope with increased numbers.