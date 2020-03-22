Total New Zealand coronavirus cases rises by 14 in last 24 hours, now at 66

The number of new coronavirus cases has risen by 14, increasing the total number from 52 to 66.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fronting media today, Ministry of Health Director-General of Health Doctor Ashley Bloomfield updated New Zealand's number of cases and response to Covid-19.

All new cases were confirmed by laboratory testing, Dr Bloomfield confirmed. A further four instances are being regarded as probable cases.

Five new cases are in Auckland, one in Northland, one in Canterbury, two in New Plymouth, two in Waikato, one in Tauranga, one in the Coromandel, and one in Dunedin.

There is still no firm confirmation as to two of yesterday's cases being a result of community transmission.

Coronavirus cases in New Zealand rises to 52

Of the 14 new cases, 11 are related to international travel, one coming from close contact of a confirmed case.

Two cases occurred at the World Hereford Conference in Queenstown earlier this month.

Dr Bloomfield also confirmed that 1200 laboratory tests were carried out yesterday, with the total number of New Zealand tests now over 6000.