Total fire ban for Otago and Southland as temperatures of up to 35 degrees hit lower South Island

The lower South Island is roasting with temperatures of up to 35C and record-breaking temperatures in Invercargill, leading to a total fire ban being implemented in Otago and Southland.

MetService says a heatwave across the lower part of the country could see highs exceeding 35C through some valleys today.

This has led to Fire and Emergency New Zealand calling for a total fire ban in many parts of Otago and Southland.

With a raft of fire restrictions already in place in many parts of Otago, from tonight a total fire ban will be put in place over the entire region, including the Catlins, Clutha, Coastal and Lakes districts.

"We've had a few millimetres of rain here and there over the past six weeks, but the grass and vegetation is still tinder dry," Fire and Emergency's Rural Regional Manager, Mike Grant says.

"That coupled with the extremely hot weather we've been having means the fire danger is really high. We had an unprecedented run of hot weather lately, certainly for Invercargill the heat has been record breaking."

Mr Grant says the total fire ban means people are not allowed to light outdoor fires of any kind, or use charcoal barbecues, braziers or incinerators.

Milton was already experiencing 35C temperatures by 1pm and the peak temperature may still be to come.

The country's southern-most city had its hottest day on record hitting 32.3C degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to MetService.

It wasn't quite a record-breaker by NIWA's measurements, which recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8C in Invercargill.

The hot weather is a far cry from the torrential downpours that caused flooding in Greymouth last week.

NIWA's climate for 2017 showed a year of wet and turbulent weather followed by drought conditions.

If January is anything to go by, we might see another year of extreme highs and lows in 2018.