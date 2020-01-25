TODAY |

Total fire ban across North Canterbury announced due to dry conditions

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A total fire ban has been put in place across North Canterbury a month earlier than last year, as dry and hot conditions push the fire risk to extreme levels.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The lack of rain is causing a real problem in the region. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency Deputy Fire Officer, Dale Wilhelm, told 1 NEWS it comes as a result of no rain over the past month.

“If a fire gets started its going to grow really fast, be difficult to put out and potentially take days to extinguish,” he said.

Fire and Emergency NZ have crews on standby, and can call on extra resources if needed – including helicopter companies.

NIWA meteorologist, Maria Augutis, said Canterbury had only seen 7 per cent of the average monthly rainfall as at the 25th January.

The tinder-dry conditions are of concern to farmers too.

In a statement, North Canterbury Federated Farmers told 1 NEWS it’s encouraging farmers to use common sense, particularly when using farm machinery that could create heat or sparks on hot days.

Canterbury isn’t the only region feeling the heat – Northland, Coromandel, Gisborne, parts of Marlborough and Otago are also under a total fire ban.

As of Tuesday, Auckland and northern Waikato will be in a prohibited season too.

This means all open air fires will be banned – but gas operated appliances, barbeques, wood-fire pizza ovens and cultural cookers less than two metres in size are allowed.

New Zealand
Jordan Oppert
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:18
'Means everything' - Dame Valerie Adams qualifies for Olympics just two throws into comeback after 20 months out
2
'Four-eyed ****' – Ben Stokes swears at fan against South Africa
3
NZ universities preparing for arrival of students and teachers from Wuhan, city at centre of coronavirus outbreak
4
Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong
5
Australia confirms first case of deadly China coronavirus
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

People advised to close doors and windows due to large landfill fire in Whangārei

Anti-5G protestors rally in Christchurch as roll-out continues

Point England reserve Treaty deal a 'win-win' for Ngāti Pāoa, Crown
01:47

Auckland kapa haka performers head to Te Matatini qualifiers