'Total disregard for sustainability' - Family accused of black market crayfish ring

Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) fisheries officers and police have busted a "black market" East Coast seafood poaching operation.

MPI said in a statement that they believed the operation was being run by members of an extended family, with seafood sold to buyers around Kawerau and Rotorua.

Many of the crayfish seized in the operation were undersized, MPI said, and they believe the ring was taking regular hauls of up to 250 crayfish at a time, in contravention of the Fisheries Act.

MPI said 169 crayfish were seized in five raids across Poverty Bay and Bay of Plenty over the past two days, as well as kina, diving gear, two vehicles and a boat.

Seven people have currently been identified by MPI as potentially facing charges, and there may be more. MPI said that people who had bought the seafood could also be prosecuted.

MPI team manager fisheries compliance mid-central Adam Plumstead said MPI believed the group's operations had been taking place for some time.

"This sort of large-scale offending is extremely disappointing. It is ongoing, blatant theft motivated by financial gain. It is theft from other members of the community and future generations," Mr Plumstead said.

"Unfortunately, there is a market of willing buyers out there which serves to assist this type of activity. Those people are being spoken to and will potentially face charges as well. Without them this type of offending could not exist.

"The actions of this group show a total disregard for the sustainability of the crayfish fishery which is already under threat. This sort of abuse also leads to significant consequences for the local ecology and dependent species.