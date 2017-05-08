 

'A total disaster' - Piha takeaway shop owner left devastated after fire rips through business in suspected arson attack

The owner of a well-known Piha takeaway shop, west of Auckland, has been left devastated after a fire ripped through his business in a suspected arson attack.

Adrian Doggett's business, Adey's Place, was gutted in a terrible fire over the weekend.

Police are hunting for a suspected arsonist after three suspicious fires were lit across Piha early yesterday morning, forcing some people to leave their homes.

About 90 firefighters and two helicopters were called to battle the flames.

The popular Adey's Place takeaway shop was gutted in the first blaze, which owner Adrian Doggett describes as a "total disaster".

"The shops gutted, everything's gone, everything and it's been there 50 odd years. It's part of Piha's community," said Mr Doggett, who was overseas when the fires occurred.  

Adey's Café was the heart of the tight knit Piha community before it was burnt down in a suspicious fire.
"To suddenly find out at check in in Nadi Airport that my shop had been burnt down... how do you respond to that?

"I've got to look at the bright side, and think, well we can redo this, it's a simple of operation, it's just a matter of going through the legalities of getting a building redone.

"We will arise somehow."

Police are urging anyone with information about to the incident to come forward. 

