Tornado strikes New Plymouth, injuring one person and damaging house

A tornado has struck New Plymouth today, injuring one person.

Fire and Emergeny NZ (FENZ) confirmed a tornado has hit a building in Paraite Road, injuring one person.

Police were also called to an incident where a car was hit by a trampoline flying through the air caused by the tornado.

The car was driving down SH3 on Devon Road in the suburb of Bell Block. No one was injured but the driver was shaken by the incident.