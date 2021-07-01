Tornado-hit business 'at the mercy' of trades shortage

When a tornado ripped through South Auckland two weeks ago, it brought with it a crushing blow for Critical Design.

A massive hole left in the roof of Critical Design's factory, leaving the building at risk of flooding. Source: Supplied

The clean technology start-up was days away from starting up at their Papatoetoe factory, having signed their lease in April, when the twister tore through, taking their roof off and severing their power supply along with it.

Founded by Rui Peng and Adam Ransfield, the company aims to tackle New Zealand's pollution by reinventing ways to use plastic waste.

“It took three months to get ready, and we were days away from pushing go,” co-founder Peng told 1 NEWS.

He’d arrived on site that morning for a meeting, a mere half an hour after the tornado wreaked havoc and caused upwards of $100,000 worth of damage.

“Our jaws dropped. It ripped the roof off like a can opener.”

Critical Design was moments away from starting their operations from the factory before the tornado tore off their roof. Source: Supplied

It’s a “big reset” for the plastics company, without shelter or power their business has halted, left with their expensive machines exposed to the elements.

Each plastic recycling machine is worth approximately $50,000, but they’re unable to assess what damage the tornado and rain have caused until power turns back on.

“Every night it rains, Adam and I can hardly sleep because we know there’s going to be a paddling pool in the morning.

“Our machines are going for a dip every night.”

It could take as long as four months to rebuild the roof and provide power to Critical Design's tornado-damaged factory. Source: Supplied

While insurance can cover the reconditioning of the factory, they’re still a long way off from getting back up and running.

“We’re told it’s going to be a four-month wait for a roof and power.

“We’re at the mercy of the trades shortage.”

The nationwide shortage in the construction industry is putting strain on building projects, with a shortfall of 140 per cent in Wellington alone.

Half of Critical Design's factory is missing its ceiling after the Papatoetoe tornado ripped through. Source: Supplied

They’re working on a temporary solution in the meantime to keep the company afloat.

The company turned to crowdfunding to help, with a goal of $65,000 based on quotes for a temporary fix, creating a Give-a-Little page.

In order to get going, they need to patch up the roof and bring in a power generator that can last them for the four-month wait.

Businesses, like Critical Design, aren't eligible for the council's mayoral relief fund as it only applies to residential properties affected by the tornado.

Around 1200 homes were affected, with dozens left uninhabitable due to the damage sustained.

Residents affected can seek support from the Mayoral Relief Fund, with the government and Auckland council setting aside $200,000 to help.

A further $60000 has been added to the fund after a ruling by the Ōtara-Papatoetoe local community board earlier this week.

Those needing to apply to the fund before submissions close on 19 July, can do so here.