A tornado has passed through Te Horo in the Kapiti Coast north of Wellington earlier today, destroying one man’s chicken coop.

By Abbey Wakefield

Te Horo local Michael Wilson was working from home when he heard the wind pick up.

“I went outside and saw the tornado, I couldn’t believe it, it was really quite exciting,” he said.

His chicken coop was badly damaged, but fortunately there were no animals inside.