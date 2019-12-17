Tornado damages property in Waikato as wild weather hits much of the country

Wild weather is taking its toll around much of the country, with reports of a tornado causing damage in Waikato.

Waitoa dairy farmer Andrew McGiven has had a tornado rip through his property just after midday.

The tornado knocked down 15 trees and smashed a large plate glass window in his house, sending glass all throughout his living room.

"It's done a bit of damage at my place," said Mr McGiven told Stuff.

Strong winds and rain are expected later today for parts of the country, including Auckland.

So far the weather has caused a tree to fall down, blocking the entrance to Middlemore Hospital, stopping St John Ambulances from getting through.

Electricity company Vector says it has its crews on standby for the bad weather in Auckland, with additional crews ready to respond to any power outages.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for Auckland, including Great Barrier Island which is in place until 5.00pm today.

There is also a heavy rain warning in place for Taranaki, Nelson, Northern Marlborough for much of today.

Downpours could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and surface flooding.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, North Otago, Canterbury, Westland and Buller.

"A low over the Tasman Sea moves across central New Zealand on Tuesday, bringing rain to many areas," says MetService.

In the South Island, flooding has closed one highway.

NZTA says State Highway 63 via St Arnaud is closed due to flooding in Wairau Valley this morning. It could remain closed overnight after continuous rainfall raised the Wairau River’s levels, spilling over onto the highway.