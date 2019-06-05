Tornado damages at least 12 homes in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland

At least 12 houses were damaged this morning by a tornado that ripped through the Mangonui Coopers Beach area in the Far North.

The majority of the damage appears to have been near State Highway 1.



Elsewhere in New Zealand today, Kiwis braced for what meteorologists predict will be a "fairly stormy day" across the country.

A house with its roof damaged by a tornado that ripped through the Mangonui Coopers Beach area in the Far North. Source: 1 NEWS

In Auckland, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said there has been a report of fallen powerlines across the road in Remuera.

MetService meteorologist Peter Little told 1 NEWS the wind is beginning to pick up this morning, with wind gusts of 102km/h recorded in Northland, and a gust of 87km/h in Whangaparoa.

A tree uplifted by a tornado in the Far North. Source: 1 NEWS

"Very intense thunderstorms" are expected later today. The heavy rain expected for many parts of the North Island is not expected to accumulate, but MetService says there may be some instances of surface flooding.

Elsewhere down the country, southerly gales are expected in the Wellington and Marlborough regions.

Air New Zealand has warned of likely disruption to flights in and out of the capital, and is offering ticketing flexibility to those booked on flights after 1pm.

At least 12 houses were damaged this morning by a tornado that ripped through the Mangonui Coopers Beach area in the Far North. Source: 1 NEWS

Snow is expected to high levels in the South Island and residents should expect cold temperatures overnight.

Mr Little said the public should take extra care while driving in areas experiencing strong winds and they should be mindful of reduced visibility and drive to the conditions.

Surf Life Saving Northern Region has urged swimmers, surfers, boat fishers, rock fishers and walkers to stay clear of all exposed beaches and rocky outcrops from today until Saturday as this severe weather could cause dangerous sea conditions.

The potentially extreme weather could cause waves to exceed 10 metres from Thursday through till Saturday.

A storm approaching Dargaville. Source: 1 NEWS

Electricity providers are also on high alert as this wild weather sets in.

Lines companies say they're prepared with backup resources should power supplies be cut.

People are advised to put away garden furniture and trampolines.