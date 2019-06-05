TODAY |

Tornado damages at least 12 homes in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

At least 12 houses were damaged this morning by a tornado that ripped through the Mangonui  Coopers Beach area in the Far North. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Great Barrier Island, Auckland, Wellington and Marlborough are among the places bracing for winds of up to 120km/h. Source: Breakfast

    The majority of the damage appears to have been near State Highway 1.

    Elsewhere in New Zealand today, Kiwis braced for what meteorologists predict will be a "fairly stormy day" across the country.

    A house with its roof damaged by a tornado that ripped through the Mangonui Coopers Beach area in the Far North. Source: 1 NEWS

    In Auckland, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said there has been a report of fallen powerlines across the road in Remuera.

    MetService meteorologist Peter Little told 1 NEWS the wind is beginning to pick up this morning, with wind gusts of 102km/h recorded in Northland, and a gust of 87km/h in Whangaparoa.

    A tree uplifted by a tornado in the Far North. Source: 1 NEWS

    "Very intense thunderstorms" are expected later today. The heavy rain expected for many parts of the North Island is not expected to accumulate, but MetService says there may be some instances of surface flooding.

    Elsewhere down the country, southerly gales are expected in the Wellington and Marlborough regions.

    Air New Zealand has warned of likely disruption to flights in and out of the capital, and is offering ticketing flexibility to those booked on flights after 1pm. 

    At least 12 houses were damaged this morning by a tornado that ripped through the Mangonui Coopers Beach area in the Far North. Source: 1 NEWS

    Snow is expected to high levels in the South Island and residents should expect cold temperatures overnight.

    Mr Little said the public should take extra care while driving in areas experiencing strong winds and they should be mindful of reduced visibility and drive to the conditions.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Strong winds and rain are forecast from tonight through till Saturday. Source: Breakfast

      Check the forecast in your region at the 1 NEWS NOW weather page

      Surf Life Saving Northern Region has urged swimmers, surfers, boat fishers, rock fishers and walkers to stay clear of all exposed beaches and rocky outcrops from today until Saturday as this severe weather could cause dangerous sea conditions.

      The potentially extreme weather could cause waves to exceed 10 metres from Thursday through till Saturday.

      A storm approaching Dargaville. Source: 1 NEWS

      Electricity providers are also on high alert as this wild weather sets in.

      Lines companies say they're prepared with backup resources should power supplies be cut.

      People are advised to put away garden furniture and trampolines.


        Your playlist will load after this ad

        A dozen properties at Cooper’s Beach in the Far North have suffered damage in the wild weather. Source: 1 NEWS
        More From
        New Zealand
        Weather News
        MOST
        POPULAR STORIES
        1
        Tornado damages at least 12 homes in Far North, as strong gusts batter Auckland
        2
        Students released from a lockdown embrace following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
        Florida deputy charged with child neglect after staying outside during Parkland school shooting
        3
        The ship lost control while coming in to dock.
        Daughter of woman injured in Venice cruise ship crash: 'I just want them back in NZ'
        4
        Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
        'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
        5
        The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
        Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit
        MORE FROM
        New Zealand
        MORE
        00:43
        Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Kōtuku students have created a Māori animation story.

        Māori students to showcase animation at festival in France

        Weather hampers ongoing search of Tararua Ranges for vanished Wellington resident
        05:49
        The Opposition leader does, however, agree that multinationals need to be taxed, he told Breakfast today.

        Tax on multinational companies would pale in comparison to tax burdens on Kiwis - Bridges

        National Party stays out of Auckland mayoral race