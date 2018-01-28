Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

Topless women have marched down Auckland's Queen Street over women's rights and sexual consent.

Around a hundred people, including women with their bare breasts covered in glitter, were part of the CBD event this afternoon, promoted on social media as A Glittery March For Consent.

Some lunchtime shoppers were stunned to see and hear the line of half-naked people, chanting slogans and toting placards down the CBD's main street. The march wove its way from Victoria Park, across the viaduct, up Cook Street to Aotea Square before hitting Queen Street and ending in Britomart.

The march was held following a recent viral video which showed a woman with her bare breasts covered in glitter, being groped by man at the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne.

Co-organisers, Jolene Guillum-Scott and Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, have told 1 NEWS that after the groping incident, a reporter pitched an idea to hold a topless march down Queen Street for the purpose of creating a follow-up news event.

The pair have also said they have signed up to international news agency Cater, which sells pictures and stories to media outlets. The pair deny they are in it for financial gain and just want to raise awareness, with Ms Guillum-Scott saying today's march was all about promoting consensual sexual behaviour.

"I feel like It went really, really well. I think the intention that we had for the march, which was to raise some funds and create some noise and open up an opportunity for discussion, is what we wanted to achieve," Ms Guillum-Scott told 1 NEWS.