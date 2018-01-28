 

Topless women march down Auckland's Queen Street in march for women's rights and consent

Topless women have marched down Auckland's Queen Street over women's rights and sexual consent.

Some of the marchers were topless and covered only in glitter, drawing bemused looks from some shoppers.
Source: 1 NEWS

Around a hundred people, including women with their bare breasts covered in glitter, were part of the CBD event this afternoon, promoted on social media as A Glittery March For Consent.

Some lunchtime shoppers were stunned to see and hear the line of half-naked people, chanting slogans and toting placards down the CBD's main street. The march wove its way from Victoria Park, across the viaduct, up Cook Street to Aotea Square before hitting Queen Street and ending in Britomart.

The march was held following a recent viral video which showed a woman with her bare breasts covered in glitter, being groped by man at the Rhythm and Vines festival in Gisborne.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller led a march around the Auckland CBD today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Co-organisers, Jolene Guillum-Scott and Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller, have told 1 NEWS that after the groping incident, a reporter pitched an idea to hold a topless march down Queen Street for the purpose of creating a follow-up news event.

The pair have also said they have signed up to international news agency Cater, which sells pictures and stories to media outlets. The pair deny they are in it for financial gain and just want to raise awareness, with Ms Guillum-Scott saying today's march was all about promoting consensual sexual behaviour.

"I feel like It went really, really well. I think the intention that we had for the march, which was to raise some funds and create some noise and open up an opportunity for discussion, is what we wanted to achieve," Ms Guillum-Scott told 1 NEWS.

In the lead-up to the march Ms Guillum-Scott said she would be selling $15 glitter pots at the protest and 50 percent of the money would go to a charity. Today she said that plan had changed and instead all money would be donated to at-risk youth organisation, The Bridge The Gap Project.

Madeline Anello-Kitzmiller was assaulted by a man at R&V, abused online, now she's marching for consent.

Woman groped at R&V the target of serious online abuse including death and deportation threats

