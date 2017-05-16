Top writers descend on Auckland for festival set for record numbers

The Auckland Writers Festival, New Zealand's largest literary event, is opening today with organisers believing it could break the attendance record.

Ian Rankin. Source: Getty

Last year, the festival attracted the biggest numbers in its history with 65,000 people turning up.

Director Anne O'Brien says the 17th edition will be the festival's most ambitious and varied yet, featuring more than 40 international writers, historians, scientists, radicals and thinkers.

The six-day festival will have more than 200 writers in total taking part in a programme that includes conversations, readings, debates, stand-up poetry and literary theatre.

Among those in a line-up headed by Scottish detective novelist Ian Rankin are Man Booker Prize winners Paul Beatty and Anne Enright, and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Thomas Friedman.