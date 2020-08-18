Top videos of 2020: Inspiring Kiwis, Covid-19, politics and more

1 NEWS looks back at the videos we loved this year that have surprised, amused and inspired us.

Covid-19:

Without a doubt Covid-19 was the big talker this year. Jacinda Arden’s live announcement on August 11 had 2.8 million views as Aucklanders learnt they were going into a second lockdown.

The daily 1pm briefing also became appointment viewing as Dr Ashley Bloomfield shared facts and figures about the virus that changed our world this year.

Politics:

We also managed to hold a general election amid the pandemic. The leaders hashed it out in our live debate coverage. Our election night special got 1.1 million views as we watched to see who came out on top.

Don’t forget the moving and shaking in the National Party that saw Simon Bridges rolled by Todd Muller, who then stepped aside and left a gaping hole for Judith Collins just three months before election day.

Our People:

We celebrated regular Kiwis, getting on with life and making us smile.

A re-enactment of a Mitre 10 sandpit advert had us in stitches as Seven Sharp cornered the now 16-year-old non-actors for a repeat of that famous ‘gotta be dreaming’ line.

Young hunters in Ōpōtiki shared their enjoyment of participating in a hunting competition designed just for them.

A 93-year-old penny-farthing rider impressed us all with his agility and matter-of-fact approach to life.

Inspiring New Zealanders:

The strength of the Kiwi spirit was evident whenever we saw stories about people helping each other out.

Wellington teen Maia Mariner started a charity to provide shoes for thousands of Kiwi kids who need them to play sport.

Auckland's Papatūānuku Kōkiri Marae has saved over 50 tonnes of fish scraps from going to waste, instead repurposing it to feed hundreds of families in the community.

The Kaikohe community has dug deep to pay for what it believes is a simple solution to homelessness in the north.

Your Moments:

We love it when Kiwis share their footage of unexpected happenings from all over New Zealand.

A Tauranga bricklayer showed off his hidden piano talents, giving co-workers a glimpse of his 30 years of piano experience on the back of a ute.

Seven Sharp revealed the best mum and dad dance moves in New Zealand.