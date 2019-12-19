Top tips for surviving the busiest travel day of the year

It's Christmas in less than a week which means travel mayhem is on the roads, and in the air.

This time of year usually guarantees queues and traffic jams, with a side of frustration, before arriving at your final destination.

To ease the stress, travel writer Tim Roxborogh has shared his tips for travelling this silly season with Seven Sharp.

First up, don't take a half day tomorrow (Friday), which is expected to be the busiest day of travel for 2019.

"So many people do this thinking 'right I'll finish at twelve and then we'll be good to go,'" says Roxborogh.

"But what happens is you end up being at work until about two, and you get on the road at literally the worst time which is the afternoon tomorrow.

"Leave in the morning, don't take a half day, take the whole day."

He said if you are going to work tomorrow then its best to work the full day and then drive in the evening.

And if you are driving, he said it's also a good idea to make sure everyone is prepared, and to pack the car the night before.

For the lucky Kiwis that get to fly to their Christmas or holiday destination, its a good idea to check in online, and to not be late.

"Don't be one of those dorks, there are too many people like this, who it's kind of a badge of honour to arrive at the airport as late as possible," he said.