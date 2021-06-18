Top tips on how not to get sick from eggs after salmonella found at third poultry farm

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) has given some tips on how not to get sick from eggs, after salmonella was found at a third North Island egg producer.

Hens or eggs cannot be moved off the property after the farm tested positive. Salmonella can cause diarrhea, vomiting and fever, and can be particularly serious for the elderly, frail, and pregnant women.

New Zealand Food Safety has been carrying out tracing and testing of poultry operations after salmonella was found at an Auckland hatchery earlier this year.

Last month, NZ Food Safety stopped two farms from selling eggs after tests found salmonella.

On Seven Sharp, Hilary Barry outlined some advice given by MPI around eggs to avoid getting ill:

- Keep them in your fridge

- Cook your eggs thoroughly

- Wash your hands after handling them

- Make sure to eat them within the expiry date

- Don't serve raw eggs to children or vulnerable people

Food writer Annabelle White appeared on Seven Sharp to give her own tips and also demonstrate the best way to cook eggs.