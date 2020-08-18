Top tips on how to handle people in your life spouting endless conspiracy theories

Conspiracy theories used to be easy to spot, like the Earth being flat or the moon landing being faked.

However, they've since become more insidious, with new theories popping up every day.



The World Health Organisation has since declared an "info-demic" against the glut of Covid-19 conspiracy theories which "drown out reliable information".

Professor Marc Wilson, a psychology professor at Victoria University, told Seven Sharp the “sorts of things that tend to engender conspiracy theories” often have a global impact and “have threats to somebody’s security, whether that’s physical, whether that’s wellbeing".

“Covid basically ticks all of the boxes,” he said.

“There is a gap between the event happening and the official story, and the longer that you have that gap, the more that people start to generate explanations themselves."