Top tips on cutting down on your power bill this winter

Source: 1 NEWS

The average household power bill is at its lowest point in 11 years.

On average, New Zealanders are flicking the switch on more than ever.

Experts reckon that's because there are more power providers and more competition means lower prices for consumers.

Which is great, but we're also in a position where every dollar counts.

So how do we get more bang for buck?

Reporter Mike Thorpe presented some of the top tips on a money saving Seven Sharp segment.

These included, trying a low flow shower head and making sure the hot water you’re using isn’t too hot as that uses more power.

Check out the rest of his bright ideas to save your hard earned moolah in the video above.

New Zealand
Personal Finance
