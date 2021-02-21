Top NZ scientist warns Covid-19 could become as common as influenza

Prominent scientist Sir Peter Gluckman is warning people of the stark reality that Covid-19 could be here to stay.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The president-elect of the International Science Council, Gluckman says there needs to be a united approach in the battle against the pandemic.

“We need to do a lot of work globally to make sure the world can treat this virus as it could influenza,” he shared with Q+A’s Jack Tame.

“It’s going to probably be inevitably indented, it’s inevitably going to be at low levels in our society forever.”

He supported the proposal by National for a designated MIQ facility, removing any risk of transmission from managed isolation into the CBD.

He says due to the likelihood of future flare-ups or new viruses emerging, a specialised facility wouldn’t be the worst thing for the government to consider.