TODAY |

Top notch Kiwi manuka honey on Harrods' shelves, with top price-tag

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
UK and Europe
Northland
Food and Drink

Honey lovers in the UK are pulling out the big bucks as manuka honey makes its debut at Harrods in London.

The liquid gold is priced at $2700 per 230-gram jar at the famous store and sits alongside some of the world’s biggest brands such as Chanel and Versace.

The honey is made in Ahipara, Northland.

"Already there's been a customer in Harrods that pre-ordered 10 jars of the Rare Harvest, just a real honey connoisseur," True Honey Co chief executive Jim McMillan told 1 NEWS.

"It's the highest rated UMF NZ manuka honey that's been produced."

"The volume that's available is very limited so that's the real key as to what makes it so unique."

Mr McMillan leads an operation to move 300 hives into remote manuka honey blocks.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While the Government says it's a distinctly Kiwi product, Australians are also claiming to produce manuka honey. Source: 1 NEWS

Manuka honey is known for its medicinal and nutritional qualities and is a $300 million-dollar export earner.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The manuka honey limited edition Rare Harvest has just hit shelves in London. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Business
UK and Europe
Northland
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
2
Former England skipper predicts Ireland will beat All Blacks in 'big upset' at Rugby World Cup
3
KiwiSaver members should be able to use funds for investment properties - Retirement Commissioner
4
Savage given earth-shaking welcome as he visits his old school to shoot mental health-themed music video
5
Angry Wallabies snap at journalists during testy news conference - 'complete joke'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29

Man who was suspect in Auckland van break-in, dies

Tauranga yacht club mourns loss of 'one of our leading members' in Northland sinking tragedy

00:33

Man charged with murder after Foxton shooting victim dies

Government should be more willing to wipe off beneficiaries' debt for school uniforms and power bills, advocates say