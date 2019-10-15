Top notch Kiwi manuka honey on Harrods' shelves, with top price-tag

Honey lovers in the UK are pulling out the big bucks as manuka honey makes its debut at Harrods in London.

The liquid gold is priced at $2700 per 230-gram jar at the famous store and sits alongside some of the world’s biggest brands such as Chanel and Versace.

The honey is made in Ahipara, Northland.

"Already there's been a customer in Harrods that pre-ordered 10 jars of the Rare Harvest, just a real honey connoisseur," True Honey Co chief executive Jim McMillan told 1 NEWS.

"It's the highest rated UMF NZ manuka honey that's been produced."

"The volume that's available is very limited so that's the real key as to what makes it so unique."

Mr McMillan leads an operation to move 300 hives into remote manuka honey blocks.

