TODAY |

Top Northland cop found not guilty of sexually assaulting two women

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice

A top Northland police officer has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

Former Northland inspector Kevin Burke faced four charges, including two of sexual violation and two of indecent assault, in the High Court at Auckland.

He was found not guilty of all four charges.

Two female complainants independently said they first met Burke in 2002, when Burke was based at the Orewa Police station.

The incidents allegedly occurred between 2002 and 2003.

Police say in a statement they acknowledge today’s decision by the jury not to convict Detective Inspector Kevin Burke. 

Detective Superintendent Chris Page says this has been a difficult case and police want to acknowledge those individuals who testified and gave evidence. 

"The complainants did the right thing in coming forward and the thorough investigation of all the facts resulted in the decision to charge," Mr Page said. 

"Our role is to put the best available evidence before the court to enable it to reach a decision, which is what we have done." 

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says Kevin Burke was stood down in April 2017 and police have been awaiting the outcome of criminal proceedings before completing the employment investigation into this matter. 

"Police note today’s verdict and our employment investigation will be completed in due course," Mr Hill said. 

"Police are unable to provide further details as we do not discuss employment investigations for privacy reasons," he said. 

Kevin Burke was stood down almost two years ago after allegations of historical sexual crimes were investigated. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Momma Doof' fined for hosting unlicensed parties for hundreds of teens at Christchurch barn
2
Man jailed for beating teen to death who squirted him with watergun
3
Dolphins (file picture).
More than a dozen dolphins die after stranding in Marlborough Sounds
4
They think someone in the community know what happened.
Four-week-old baby girl killed in Kaitaia named by police as homicide investigation continues
5
Woman and four-year-old boy missing in Wellington found safe and well
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man robs Tauranga service station at knife point

Man charged with manslaughter over another man's death in Auckland car crash
23:03
Three gay men spoke about the conversion therapy they’ve been through, and Sunday goes undercover to find people offering it.

BSA rules TVNZ's Sunday programme was justified in using hidden camera in story about gay conversion therapy
01:17
The council says 90 per cent of 8000 submissions were in favour of a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks.

Auckland Council calls on Government to ban the public sale of fireworks - 'there is a mood for change'