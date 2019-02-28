Top Northland cop found not guilty of sexually assaulting two women

A top Northland police officer has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting two women.

Former Northland inspector Kevin Burke faced four charges, including two of sexual violation and two of indecent assault, in the High Court at Auckland.

He was found not guilty of all four charges.

Two female complainants independently said they first met Burke in 2002, when Burke was based at the Orewa Police station.

The incidents allegedly occurred between 2002 and 2003.

Police say in a statement they acknowledge today’s decision by the jury not to convict Detective Inspector Kevin Burke.

Detective Superintendent Chris Page says this has been a difficult case and police want to acknowledge those individuals who testified and gave evidence.

"The complainants did the right thing in coming forward and the thorough investigation of all the facts resulted in the decision to charge," Mr Page said.

"Our role is to put the best available evidence before the court to enable it to reach a decision, which is what we have done."

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill says Kevin Burke was stood down in April 2017 and police have been awaiting the outcome of criminal proceedings before completing the employment investigation into this matter.

"Police note today’s verdict and our employment investigation will be completed in due course," Mr Hill said.