Top New Zealand baby names of 2017 revealed

New Zealand's top baby names of 2017 have been revealed.
Internal Affairs released the most popular names, with Charlotte taking out the top girls' name, rising from second place in 2016 and Oliver the most popular name for the fifth time.
2016's top girls' name Olivia dropped down to fourth.
Registrar-General of Births, Deaths and Marriages Jeff Montgomery said 60,935 babies were registered last year.
2017 top 10 girls' names (2016 place in brackets)
1. Charlotte (2)
2. Harper (4)
3. Isla (3)
4. Olivia (1)
5. Ava (10)
6. Amelia (6)
7. Mia (8)
8. Mila (15)
9. Sophie (9)
10. Emily (7)
2017 top 10 boys' names (2016 place in brackets)
1. Oliver (1)
2. Jack (2)
3. Noah (7)
4. William (3)
5. Hunter (6)
6. James (5)
7. George (12)
8. Mason (4)
9. Lucas (8)
10. Arlo (23)
