Top Māori chefs cook up a storm for new annual Matariki feast

A new annual event celebrating Matariki, the Māori New Year and Puanga, was held for the first time on Thursday evening, featuring an all-star cast of Māori chefs and authentic Māori dishes.

Held at Queens Wharf in Auckland, the event, Tohunga Tūmau, saw nine Māori chefs cook a seven-course menu with canapes and desserts all made from local ingredients sourced from Māori suppliers.

There were 550 guests served on the evening by chefs Peter Gordon, Joe McLeod, Anne Thorp, Rex Morgan, Rewi Spraggon, Kārena & Kasey Bird, Grant Kitchen and Nancy Pirini.

This Puanga Matariki event will be staged annually in a different location around Aotearoa and will be held in Wellington next.