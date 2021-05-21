Top lawyer accused of sexual misconduct at Russell McVeagh Christmas party was trying to be 'merry' — defence

The disciplinary hearing into a top lawyer's alleged misconduct has ended.

This week, the New Zealand Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal heard from the complainants, witnesses, and the man accused himself — who at the time of the accusations was a partner at Russell McVeagh, considered one of New Zealand's top law firms.

Four women allege he indecently and/or sexually assaulted them at one of the firm’s Christmas parties in 2015.

All gave testimony behind a screen so they didn’t have to look at the man at the centre of the allegations.

The allegations range from putting a hand around their waists and placing a hand in their pubic area, to touching their breasts and kissing them on the face on the dancefloor.

The man said he did not recall some of the events but claims he had no sexual or predatory intent behind his actions.

He said he was highly intoxicated on the night of the event and was trying to have a good time with everyone by dancing.

The lawyer representing the Law Society's national standards committee, Dale La Hood, said the women were “very impressive” as witnesses, and that they gave “coherent, sensible, fair accounts” of what they say happened to them.

The man’s lawyer reiterated the defence that he was trying to make sure everyone was having fun by dancing with people, and that he was “merry” and “festive”.