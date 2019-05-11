TODAY |

Top international chefs fly in to sample new generation of prime New Zealand meat

Jess Cartwright
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Top international chefs have flown to New Zealand to sample a new generation of top-tier meat products as producers increasingly try to find new markets.

Otago and Southland farmers have been wooing the chefs with tours organised with red meat cooperative group Alliance

Alliance Sales Manager John Skurr hopes that once the chefs have tasted the Kiwi meat, they'll "become ambassadors for us across the globe".

New Zealand's red meat exports generate more than $7 billion each year, but Kiwis are also being urged to eat less red meat for health and environmental reasons.

    Some Kiwi producers are moving towards the high end of the meat market. Source: 1 NEWS

    It's hoped that the hands-on approach will make a big impact on the international market.

