Top five Maori girls and boys names of 2016 revealed

Source:

NZN

Maia was the most popular Maori name for girls born both in New Zealand and overseas in 2016.

Source: 1 NEWS

Among boys, the No.1 pick was split, with Nikau topping the domestic list while Kai was first choice outside the country, according to the Internal Affairs Department.

Maori Language Commission chief Ngahiwi Apanui says more and more children are receiving Maori names as awareness and value for Te Reo Maori grow.

"For some it may be about carrying on whanau and ancestral names and for others it may be about connecting a child with the land of its birth, Aotearoa," he said.

"This is a positive thing and we look forward to the time when Maori names for all New Zealanders becomes commonplace."

TOP FIVE MAORI BABY NAMES IN 2016

Girls:
In NZ - Maia, Ariana, Manaia, Anahera, Hana;
Overseas - Maia, Ariana, Hei, Manaia, Aroha.

Boys:
In NZ - Nikau, Ari, Karui, Manaia, Te Ariki;
Overseas - Kai, Manaia, Ari, Nikau, Tamati.

Maori Issues

