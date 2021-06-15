Top factor Kiwis are looking for in a job revealed

A good work-life balance is the number one thing New Zealanders are looking for in a job.

It's the first time in ten years a decent salary hasn't been the top employment driver in Ranstand's research.

The results are believed to be due to the increase in people working from home since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Four Government agencies - Customs, Department of Conservation, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise and the Ministry of Health are among the top places people want to work.