Tool singer says he had Covid-19 while performing in Auckland in February

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan says he had Covid-19 while performing in New Zealand earlier this year, the American rocker revealed today in a podcast.

Tool perform live onstage during the 2017 Governors Ball Music Festival. Source: Getty

In an interview with the Joe Rogan Experience host Joe Rogan, Keenan said he had felt unwell, having lost his sense of taste the night before the band was due to fly from Australia to New Zealand to perform two concerts in late February.

"Food didn't taste right - but this is all hindsight right - we didn't know at the time that these are the things you're looking for," Keenan said.

Keenan said he had spent four days in a New Zealand hotel before the concerts at Auckland's Spark Arena "just trying to get through it - and it sucked - but you didn't know yet how bad this thing could have been.

"If I'd have known how bad it could have been I would have been freaking out," he said.

Keenan said he had seen a New Zealand doctor about his symptoms, but had been told it wasn't Covid-19 because he didn't have a fever.

"I asked the doctor, do you think this could be Covid? And he said 'did you have a fever?' - 'I don't remember if I had a fever' ... 'then you don't have Covid'."

He said the concerts had gone ahead but that "it was not fun".

"We had to kind of adjust to set around a little bit - don't put the hard ones in."

He was diagnosed with Covid-19 after flying to Hawaii after he continued to have a cough and noticed soreness in his hands and joints.

Keenan also believes he is still suffering from lung damage months after his recovery.

"Every other day, I'll have a coughing fit for, you know, for 10 minutes, coughing up stuff, so I have lung damage from from it still," he said.