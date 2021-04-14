Too soon to tell if Northland death is suspicious after body found in burning car — police

A scene examination is underway at a beach in Kerikeri after a body was found inside a burning car.

Emergency services were called to the end of Wharau Road at around 7 last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Chris Fouhy says the station wagon was well involved in flames and had spread to vegetation when authorities arrived. He says the body remains in the vehicle while forensics carry out their investigation and they are yet to identify the victim.

Police say it’s too soon to know whether the incident is suspicious and they are treating it as an unexplained death.