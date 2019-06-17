TODAY |

Too many children in state care and too many being harmed, says PM - 'We want to end both'

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
Social Issues

"Too many" children are going into state care in New Zealand and "too many" children are being harmed, the Prime Minister said today.

"We want to end both," Jacinda Ardern said during her post-Cabinet press conference, as she was questioned about Oranga Tamariki in the wake of a Newsroom documentary that showed social workers attempting to uplift a baby.

"The sad reality is at the moment that we have too much of both, and ultimately it is about trying to prevent uplift," she said. "But it's also about trying to prevent harm."

Ms Ardern said an inquiry into the processes undertaken by Oranga Tamariki concerning the attempted uplift of a baby had been launched, and work would occur between Oranga Tamariki and iwi "to try and prevent children from coming into care in the first place".

"The ultimate goal has to be reducing the amount of children who are in state care," she added. 

"They're not perfect, but they're charged with keeping families safe and we need to support them to do that. But we need to bring in other partners and that includes iwi to help them do that job.

"Oranga Tamariki have been working for some time to improve the care of children who are currently with Oranga Tamariki, because they are disproportionately Māori."

Ms Ardern said Budget 2019 had seen an investment into early intervention, "to try and prevent children from being uplifted in the first place". 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    "The sad reality is at the moment that we have too much of both,” Jacinda Ardern told media today while taking questions about uplifting and Oranga Tamariki. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Politics
    Anna Whyte
    Social Issues
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:55
    The NRL star admitted he had to go into the bathroom to compose himself during a team photoshoot.
    Benji Marshall 'got teary' putting Kiwis jersey back on after seven long years
    2
    The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.
    Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause
    3
    Some of New Zealand’s most popular imports could be on the list.
    Could you be affected? Import ban and removal of unsafe cars from NZ roads being considered
    4
    Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says an increase in gang violence is partly due to the changing landscape of the illegal methamphetamine trade.
    Gangsters arriving from Australia adding to escalating violence linked with meth dealing, top cop says
    5
    The Bulgarian fighter is ranked number one in the IBF heavyweight division.
    IBF contender Kubrat Pulev crosses paths with Joseph Parker, talks up his skills
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    00:11
    The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.

    Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause

    One person dead, State Highway 29 closed after Bay of Plenty crash
    nurse rest home car elderly hospital

    Auckland retirement village failed resident who died after fall - report
    00:15
    Ten fire engines attended a blaze at the commercial building in Auckland’s East Tamaki.

    Ten fire engines attending blaze in commercial building in Auckland's East Tamaki