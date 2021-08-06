TODAY |

Too early to consider state of bubble suspension - PM

Anna Whyte, 1 NEWS Political Reporter
It is currently too early to consider what will happen at the end of the initial suspension of the trans-Tasman bubble, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today. 

The entire bubble shut two weeks ago for a minimum of eight weeks, with the suspension to be re-assessed just after mid-September. 

When asked today if the suspension could extend out until October, Ardern said it was a "bit too early at this stage to be considering what will happen". 

"We are looking through to the end of September," Ardern said. 

"I can give an assurance to New Zealanders, we will not reopen that bubble until we believe it is safe to do so."

"Right now obviously it is clearly not safe," she said. 

New South Wales continues to break its own daily case record, today reporting 291. The state's death toll is at 23. 

Victoria is also going into its sixth lockdown, just 10 days after its last lockdown. 


