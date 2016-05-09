Tony Veitch quits new Sky sports show after public domestic violence backlash

Source:
Broadcaster Tony Veitch has reportedly withdrawn from a new Sky TV sports show after public backlash over his placement considering his history of domestic violence.
Sports commentator and radio host Tony Veitch.
Source: Newstalk ZB
Mr Veitch severely injured his partner in 2006, breaking her back in four places.
He was convicted in 2009 and resigned from all broadcasting roles, but has since come back to host Veitch on Sport on Newstalk ZB.
He was set to help front a new show, New Zealand Press Box, along with Martin Devlin, Bernadine Oliver-Kerby and Dame Valerie Adams.
Mr Veitch faced considerable public backlash after the announcement was made, with some saying he should not be given the role as it encouraged other abusers by putting him in a position of power.
