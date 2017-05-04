 

Toni Street buzzes after interview with Lorde: 'Nothing was off-limits'

Seven Sharp presenter Toni Street was "buzzing" after meeting Kiwi music royalty Lorde in Auckland today.

The pair talk about "everything and anything", tonight on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.
"Wow, I could have sat there all day," Toni said. 

The pair spoke about "how [Lorde] used to be so shy, and quite stand offish."

But during the interview, Toni said Lorde was "the exact opposite". 

"She was warm, she was loving, she was happy, she was giving."

"She just talked about everything and anything, nothing was off-limits."

Lorde's trophy cabinet holds 10 New Zealand music awards and two Grammys.

Watch Toni Street's interview with Lorde on Seven Sharp, TVNZ 1 at 7pm. We'll also bring you an extended video after the show. 

The Kiwi singer-songwriter made her second appearance on popular American show Saturday Night Live.
