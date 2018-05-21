Toni Street back on air after five weeks battling liver failure - 'I am finally healing'

Broadcaster Toni Street was back on air this morning after five turbulent weeks suffering acute liver failure after reacting badly to antibiotics.

The Hits presenter returned to work today alongside Sam Wallace and Sarah Gandy, after recent blood tests signalled she was on the road to recovery.

"I feel like I am finally healing," Street told NZ Herald's Spy News.

"I still have the itching but it's not as insane… I can almost deal with it now. It's not as bad as what it used to be. So I am still getting the fatigue and the itch and really bad nausea.

"So here I am on my fifth week off work which is absolutely ridiculous, but I am actually healing relatively quickly in the scheme of things."

The itching Street is referring to was a side effect of her liver failure, which she previously described leaving her "skin feeling like spiders were crawling under it".

Street didn't seem overly traumatised by the ordeal when back on air though.