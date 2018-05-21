 

Toni Street back on air after five weeks battling liver failure - 'I am finally healing'

Broadcaster Toni Street was back on air this morning after five turbulent weeks suffering acute liver failure after reacting badly to antibiotics.

Toni Street is back on air at the Hits after five weeks off air suffering liver failure.

The Hits presenter returned to work today alongside Sam Wallace and Sarah Gandy, after recent blood tests signalled she was on the road to recovery.

"I feel like I am finally healing," Street told NZ Herald's Spy News.

Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.
"I still have the itching but it's not as insane… I can almost deal with it now. It's not as bad as what it used to be. So I am still getting the fatigue and the itch and really bad nausea.

"So here I am on my fifth week off work which is absolutely ridiculous, but I am actually healing relatively quickly in the scheme of things."

Read more: Toni Street reveals true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

The itching Street is referring to was a side effect of her liver failure, which she previously described leaving her "skin feeling like spiders were crawling under it".

Street didn't seem overly traumatised by the ordeal when back on air though.

"I hope I don't turn progressively turn more and more yellow and start itching as the show goes on. That wouldn't be good," she said.

Read more: Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day post

Media

news

05:10
1
1 NEWS' Europe Correspondent Joy Reid discusses the news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to visit New Zealand in first international tour as couple - report

00:14
2
Nonu has given Chris Ashton a firm jab in their French Top 14 quarter-final loss to Lyon.

Watch: Ma'a Nonu plants firm jab on Toulon teammate's jaw after pair of costly mistakes

00:15
3
The National Party leader said there will be good and bad days with the NZ First leader in the country’s top job this June.

'No' - Simon Bridges laughs at the prospect of Winston Peters as PM

00:29
4
Lawrence Dallaglio couldn't believe Haskell missed his team's game - "injured foot" or not.

'Poor form!' England legend slams former Highlander James Haskell for attending Royal Wedding over team's semi-final

5

