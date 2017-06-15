 

Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

Tonga's Prime Minister has apologised to Prime Minister Bill English for the behaviour of his seasonal workers in the last year.

Tongans on a special seasonal work scheme allegedly plied underage girls with drugs and alcohol before sex.
Source: 1 NEWS

Last night, 1 NEWS revealed a group of 15 workers were sent home after allegations they were giving underage girls alcohol, marijuana and money in exchange for sex.

Exclusive: Tongan seasonal workers plied underage girls in NZ with drugs, booze before sex

The number of incidents involving seasonal workers has almost doubled in the last year to 40.

They were mostly alcohol-fuelled and included stealing cars and crashing, an assault and exposing to a ten-year-old girl.

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver speaks about the disturbing incidents.
Source: Breakfast

In response to the 1 NEWS investigation, Akilisi Pohiva said incidents involving Tongans may have caused some uneasiness between the two countries.

He said he has apologised to Prime Minister Bill English, who is currently visiting Tonga on an official visit.

Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva says he’s hoping to meet members of the victims’ families tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I made it clear to him we would make sure the selection process from this end is done properly so that we can make sure that the people we select from this end are the right people to do the work," Mr Pohiva said.

Barbara Dreaver

