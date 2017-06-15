Tonga's Prime Minister apologises to Bill English following revelations seasonal workers exchanged alcohol and drugs for sex with teens

Tonga's Prime Minister has apologised to Prime Minister Bill English for the behaviour of his seasonal workers in the last year.

Last night, 1 NEWS revealed a group of 15 workers were sent home after allegations they were giving underage girls alcohol, marijuana and money in exchange for sex.

The number of incidents involving seasonal workers has almost doubled in the last year to 40.

They were mostly alcohol-fuelled and included stealing cars and crashing, an assault and exposing to a ten-year-old girl.

In response to the 1 NEWS investigation, Akilisi Pohiva said incidents involving Tongans may have caused some uneasiness between the two countries.

He said he has apologised to Prime Minister Bill English, who is currently visiting Tonga on an official visit.

