Tongan church elder keen to highlight impact of measles as free vaccinations launch

By Jessie Chiang for RNZ



A Tongan church elder in Auckland says there needs to be more awareness in the community about the seriousness of measles.

Free vaccinations are being offered in South Auckland today as a part of the response to the growing outbreak.

Free clinics are also operating at the Clendon Shopping Centre in Manurewa and Middlemore Hospital.

There are now 914 cases of measles across the country prompting outreach programmes like the one at the Free Church of Tonga in Māngere.

A church elder, Reverend Ifalame Teisi, said the church is concerned about what's happening.

He said people need to get immunised and it's important to spread the word.

"They need others to raise awareness; to talk to them and make sure they know this is serious in regard to their health and they need to make use of the opportunity we have here today [for vaccinations]. But there'll be more people coming in."

The majority of the measles cases - 762 - are in Auckland.

The outbreak has caused the cancellation of a high school rugby league championship this weekend and health officials fear that herd immunity to the disease may already be lost.

School Sport New Zealand said 79 tournaments involving 20,000 students are being held around the country next week. They are in regular contact with health officials and will notify people if there are any cancellations.

Yesterday, the government announced it has activated a National Health Coordination Centre in response to the measles outbreak.