TODAY |

Tongan beauty queen who spoke out on bullying punished by organisation - report

More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands

The one year reign of a Tongan beauty queen has reportedly been wiped from the record books in retaliation for her speech at last week's crowning ceremony.

Kalo Funganitao accused the organisers of the Miss Heilala beauty pageant of tormenting and bullying her before leaving the stage without crowning the new winner, Yehenara Soukoup.

Kanivatonga reported the executive committee of the Tourist Association saying Miss Funganitao had not fulfilled the requirements of her position and that all records of her reign would be removed.

"It is regrettable that as an ambassador of Tonga Miss Funganitao has not fulfilled her duties and obligations," the committee said in a statement.

Last year's runner up, Lupe Vete, will be recognised as Miss Heilala for the 2018 to 2019 period.

The controversy has exposed the impact of online bullying, a women's rights advocate says.

Director of Tonga's Women and Children's Crisis Centre Ofa Guttenbeil-Likiliki said the outgoing queen had to endure a year of online harassment with little support.

Pageant organisers had handled the whole situation poorly, Ms Guttenbeil-Likiliki said.

"Online bullying is very new to Tonga. Our structures and our frameworks have completely no idea of how to handle online bullying situations," she said.

"It's really messy and ugly and uncalled for. But unfortunately no one in Tonga knows how to handle it. They've never had to handle such a situation before at a national level."

Tongans needed to reflect on their traditional pillars of humility, respect, love and nurturing relationships, the advocate said.

Her organisation believes that "gone are the days of beauty pageants", a conversation Ms Guttenbeil-Likiliki said was difficult to have in Tonga.

The country can do more to attract tourists than a single event that focuses on the concept of western beauty, she said.

"We don't wear swimsuits to the beach. It's just so un-Tongan. I think we need to get back to our roots and create programmes that will attract tourists to experience the real Tonga."

rnz.co.nz

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kalo Funganitao spoke about being cyber bullied and the lack of support from Miss Heilala organisers when her microphone was turned off. Source: Facebook/ Isoa Kavakimotu
More From
New Zealand
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:45
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
2
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
3
Rain (file picture).
Thunderstorms and heavy downpours likely for Auckland, Waikato
4
Members of Hurricane Fall were on board the flight, in which up to 35 people suffered minor injuries.
'People went flying' - Air Canada flight makes emergency landing with up to 35 injured in severe turbulence
5
Rock, who came home with his mouth taped closed and a broken slip-knot around his neck on Tuesday, July 9.
Family left fearful after dog comes home with mouth taped shut and noose around neck
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:50
There’s been a lot of talk this week about how we’re doing our laundry wrong.

Watch: Seven Sharp's definitive guide on how to do your laundry
01:35
They’re determined that the suffering not be forgotten.

Hundreds of Christchurch women gather to show ongoing unity in wake of mosque attacks
04:39
Seven Sharp finds out what a gay man is doing helping the Destiny Church founders.

Brian Tamaki says he and his gay campaign manager 'yielded ground' to work together

28:54
The 1 NEWS political reporters give a behind the scenes rundown of the biggest stories from Parliament this week.

Inside Parliament: Car-kāriki