'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Sports players have joined the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 hampers before Christmas.

Wellington sports stars have been showing up at the doors of families across the region today, helping to bring some early Christmas cheer.

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

The goodwill hit home for Hurricanes Prop Loni Uhila, known affectionately as 'The Tongan Bear', who didn't have a lot growing up.

"For me you know growing up in Tonga was pretty hard. Christmas wasn't something special. There was no presents, no special food, just another day."

But the hampers Loni's handed out today are a reason to celebrate – custom-made for each family with food and toys they might otherwise miss out on.

The Kaikoura earthquake delivered a blow to the Mission's fundraising efforts last month, but they've still been able to deliver 3000 food parcels in December.

Today's delivery isn't simply one day of goodwill though; the Mission will work with the families throughout the year to get them back on their feet.

"We like to think for a lot of people this is just a temporary situation," says Wellington City Mission chief executive Michelle Branney.

Loni says the reason he and his teammates wanted to help out today was to "put some smile on someone's face."

And seeing the reaction of the first young family he handed the parcels over to sure brought a smile to Loni's face too.