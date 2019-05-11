TODAY |

Tomorrow's Pike River re-entry 'symbolic, intimate affair' for families Jacinda Ardern says

Anna Whyte
1 News Now Politics Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
West Coast
Accidents

The Pike River re-entry is scheduled to go ahead tomorrow, in what the Prime Minister says will be a "symbolic moment" and an "intimate affair" for families after the original re-entry was delayed earlier this month. 

Pike River Recovery Agency's Dave Gawn confirmed tomorrow's re-entry attempt, after speculation arose this morning around re-entry. 

Bernie Monk, who lost his son Michael in the 2010 mine explosion which claimed the lives of 29 men, said the families had been asked to meet at the gates to the mine tomorrow morning.

He said the families will then head up to the mine where the concrete seal at 30 metres up the mine access tunnel will be removed.

Mr Gawn said the agency had completed preparations, "including cutting through the concrete seal and providing a means to ventilate the mine drift".

"Assuming favourable weather conditions and no other last minute issues arising, the Agency will re-enter the Pike River Mine drift tomorrow."

Mr Gawn said families said it will be "low-key and private for families to witness the opening of the double airlock doors and the re-entry team stepping through". 

On May 2, it was announced re-entry into the Pike River mine drift was delayed due to the detection of heightened oxygen levels.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The brakes were put on the operation a week ago after an oxygen leak was found. Source: 1 NEWS

    Today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media it would be a "symbolic re-entry". 

    Asked of her confidence that re-entry would go ahead tomorrow, Ms Ardern said "on the request of the families, we really left it to the agency to announce and then manage the point at which they removed that final piece of concrete, which symbolises re-entry into the drift".

    "It won't be a public event, but one where families will certainly kept informed and close to that moment."

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      Re-entry has been confirmed for tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS
      More From
      New Zealand
      Politics
      Anna Whyte
      West Coast
      Accidents
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      In this image made available on Sunday May 19, 2019 by Kensington Palace, Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her son Prince Louis play in the Adam White and Andree Davies co-designed garden ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via AP)
      Prince Louis stars in pictures of garden Duchess of Cambridge helped create for Chelsea Flower Show
      2
      Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.
      Father threatening to sue Oranga Tamariki over investigation
      3
      The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
      Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
      4
      One person was injured in the incident which was reported just before 3pm.
      Police name man killed in Otara shooting
      5
      Steve Hansen said Folau will be a big loss for the Wallabies ahead of the Rugby World Cup.
      'It's disappointing for Australia' - All Blacks coach on Israel Folau's axing
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE
      A protest against abortion being considered a crime, in Wellington last December.

      Petition to have abortion removed from Crimes Act gains support
      A Sooty Shearwater, Puffinus griseus gliding over waves. (File photo)

      Rare mainland bird colony in Southland records highest breeding success in more than a decade
      Auckland Harbor Bridge in Auckland, New Zealand.

      Police issue warning over 'illegal' protest that plans to cross Auckland Harbour Bridge

      Two other worker's say the toxic culture at Oranga Tamariki is affecting their work.

      Father threatening to sue Oranga Tamariki over investigation