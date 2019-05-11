Tomorrow's Pike River re-entry 'symbolic, intimate affair' for families Jacinda Ardern says

The Pike River re-entry is scheduled to go ahead tomorrow, in what the Prime Minister says will be a "symbolic moment" and an "intimate affair" for families after the original re-entry was delayed earlier this month.

Pike River Recovery Agency's Dave Gawn confirmed tomorrow's re-entry attempt, after speculation arose this morning around re-entry.

Bernie Monk, who lost his son Michael in the 2010 mine explosion which claimed the lives of 29 men, said the families had been asked to meet at the gates to the mine tomorrow morning.

He said the families will then head up to the mine where the concrete seal at 30 metres up the mine access tunnel will be removed.

Mr Gawn said the agency had completed preparations, "including cutting through the concrete seal and providing a means to ventilate the mine drift".

"Assuming favourable weather conditions and no other last minute issues arising, the Agency will re-enter the Pike River Mine drift tomorrow."

Mr Gawn said families said it will be "low-key and private for families to witness the opening of the double airlock doors and the re-entry team stepping through".

On May 2, it was announced re-entry into the Pike River mine drift was delayed due to the detection of heightened oxygen levels.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told media it would be a "symbolic re-entry".

Asked of her confidence that re-entry would go ahead tomorrow, Ms Ardern said "on the request of the families, we really left it to the agency to announce and then manage the point at which they removed that final piece of concrete, which symbolises re-entry into the drift".