Tomatoes selling for 8 cents a kilo in Auckland as prices slump to 12-year low

Tomato prices have slumped even further, after a record low price yesterday.

Royal Oak Pak 'n' Save in Auckland sold tomatoes for eight cents a kilo on March 11, 2021. Source: rnz.co.nz / Pak 'n Save Royal Oak Facebook

By Riley Kennedy for rnz.co.nz

Yesterday, a Hastings supermarket was selling four tonnes of tomatoes for nine cents a kilo.

Today, Royal Oak Pak'nSave in Auckland is selling the fruit for eight cents a kilo.

A post on the store's Facebook page said the Pukekohe Tomatoes were limited to 3kg per customer.

The pressure the Covid-19 pandemic is putting on freight movements is being blamed for a tomato glut in the domestic market.

Tomatoes New Zealand general manager Helen Barnes said prices that low were not profitable.

Tomato growers had been struggling to get product off-shore, which had led to an oversupply in the local market, Barnes said.

"We would normally be exporting large quantities to Australia and the Pacific Islands at this time of the year, but they just aren't going.

"There has been a shortage of freight and freight costs have been increased because of Covid, and in those particular markets there is not as much demand.

"Which means there is a lot more tomatoes staying on shore."

Hopefully it was a short term glut, Barnes said.

However, there was no sign of the export market improving.

According to new figures from Statistics NZ out today, Tomato prices fell 14 per cent last month to its cheapest level in 12 years.

Also, the price of apples fell 26 per cent last month, while strawberry prices rose 27 per cent.

Meanwhile, cauliflower prices were up 36 per cent and grapes up 12 per cent.

Statistics NZ consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said towards the end of summer it was typical to see large drops for apples and rises for strawberries.

"Last February, apple prices fell 26 per cent and strawberry prices rose 22 per cent."

In the meat department, the price for chicken pieces were down 9 per cent in the past 12 months to February 2021.