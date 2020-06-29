Tom Sainsbury boogies with Paula Bennett as she announces departure from politics

Comedian Tom Sainsbury has had the last laugh with departing National Party stalwart Paula Bennett, after clearly being tipped off to this morning's announcement.

Sainsbury's face-swapped parody videos have become well-known and widely watched online, with Paula Bennett being one of his go-to characters.

In a video posted this morning at exactly 11am - the moment the press embargo around Ms Bennett's departure broke - Sainsbury made light of Bennett's departure, joking that she would "keep it civil" as she announced the news.

In the final scene, Sainsbury and Bennett can be seen dancing happily to Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive' in her living room.

Paula Bennett has been in politics for 15 years, and says she is now looking to begin a career in the business sector.