Tokoroa service station worker left 'shaken' after gunpoint robbery

A Tokoroa petrol station worker has been left shaken after a gunpoint robbery of the business on Tuesday.

Police say a man entered the Mobil service station on Main Road, Tokoroa on August 12 just before 9pm.

They say he had long-barrelled gun hidden under his clothing.

The man pointed the gun at the sole attendant and demanded cash, specifically asking for $50 notes.

The man left the station on foot with cash and a collection of cartons of cigarettes, heading north on Main Road.

The wanted man  is described as being about 178cm tall, aged in his 20s, and of a large build.

Police say the attendant was understandably "very shaken" by the incident and police are keen to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident or those involved.

Anyone who has information about the incident is urged to call police on 105 and quoting file number 190813/6312.

You can also give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

