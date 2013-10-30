Tokoroa mum slams 'gender stereotypes' in McDonald's Happy Meals toys

A Tokoroa woman has sparked debate on social media after complaining about gender specific Happy Meals at McDonald's.

Imogene Louise demanded answers from the fast food chain after she says she was asked whether the Happy meal she was ordering was for a boy or a girl, at the drive through of the local McDonald's.

"And that's where I was shocked, " Ms Louise wrote on McDonald's Facebook page.

"Let me tell you something about my daughter. She loves cars. And trucks. And bikes. And skateboards. And pretty much anything with wheels. LOVES them," she continued.

She said if her two-year-old daughter was given the choice of a toy vehicle or a barbie doll, the vehicle would win nine times out of 10.

"Her preferences are in no way correlated with her gentalia.

"My question is, why are you still handing out toys based on gender stereotypes? Is it too hard to simply ask 'would you prefer A or B?' Let the children decide what they would like, rather than letting their reproductive organs decide for them."

Her post has had more than 5,000 likes and 2,700 comments.

Julie-Anne Bruce Maybe reflected many of the comments with this post: "You should be more concerned about what you're feeding your child, rather than the toy given at McDonald's. The toy probably has more nutritional value than the food. Cooking/ making your child food yourself would have avoided this nonsense situation in the first place."

Many said Ms Louise should just ask for the boys toy.

But Rebecca Eng wrote: "The people saying 'Just ask for the boys toy' are 100% missing the point. Good on you for raising this, it wouldn't be easy to receive all these unhelpful negative comments but it takes someone like you to maybe get people thinking about the really destructive issue of gender stereotyping."

A McDonald's spokesperson told NZME the company is working on the issues, as it agrees children should be free to have an interest in whatever toys they like, regardless of their gender.