Tokoroa man hospitalised after being attacked from behind by a stranger

Source:  1 NEWS

A man is in hospital after being attacked from behind by a stranger early this morning in Waikato.

Police say the man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the Tokoroa attack, and is being treated in hospital.

The man was jumped while getting into his car on his driveway at Grace Crescent at around 5am.

Police say he was approached from behind and assaulted.

"The offender is unknown to the victim and police are working to determine the offender's identity," police said in a statement today.

Patrols are being ramped up in the area to reassure locals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105, while people are encouraged to report suspicious activity immediately.

