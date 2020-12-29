Tokoroa liquor store loses alcohol licence after underpaying staff, not giving breaks

A Tokoroa liquor shop has lost its alcohol licence after it was found it kept its employees in poor working conditions for five years.

Source: istock.com

The South Waikato District Licensing Committee today declined an application for a liquor licence renewal sought by Two Brothers Wholesale Limited, trading as Thirsty Liquor Tokoroa.

It comes after the labour inspectorate found that over a five-year period, there were “severe deficiencies” in the company’s record keeping, rostering, breaks and holidays.

It also found staff were underpaid for the hours they worked and for holiday pay.

The company was given a notice about the breaches, but failed to fix the issues despite being granted two extensions.

The licensing committee also heard staff weren’t given formal training and were told to work long shifts alone without proper support or meal breaks.

The committee said this put them at risk of fatigue and could impair their decision-making, like identifying minors and intoxicated people.

Thirsty Liquor Tokoroa has been told to stop selling alcohol within two months.