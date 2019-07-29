Tokelau lays on grand welcome for Jacinda Ardern

Tiny Tokelau has laid on a grand welcome for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today.

She is the first New Zealand Prime Minister to visit there in 14 years.

Tokelau, made up of three coral atolls, is one of the world's smallest and most isolated nations, sitting 500 kilometres north of Samoa.

Ms Ardern arrived this morning laden with gifts to boost a vulnerable infrastructure and economy.

She announced the government will contribute $6 million dollars to the upgrade of the solar electricity network in Tokelau to prevent the use of diesel to supplement the power source.

The funding means a lot to the low-lying country, vulnerable to climate change and rising sea levels.