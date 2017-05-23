'A toke on marijuana is incredibly different from having a go at P' - Paula Bennett says Kiwis should lay off meth

A marijuana shortage in some parts of New Zealand is increasing demand for the drug P, says the Police Minister.

Paula Bennett says anecdotal evidence shows it’s been a "bad growing season" for the drug in some areas of the country and that’s made P more attractive.

"Can I just say to every New Zealander that's thinking that…a bit of a toke on marijuana is incredibly different to a toke on P. One toke and you’re addicted," Mrs Bennett told reporters.

She was answering questions about police figures showing the popularity of P continuing to grow.