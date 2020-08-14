'Together, we have got rid of Covid before' - Jacinda Ardern's rallying cry to NZ

Jacinda Ardern has issued a rallying cry to New Zealand this afternoon after confirming Auckland will remain in a Level 3 lockdown for another 12 days due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in the city.

The Prime Minister announced this afternoon that all provinces of New Zealand will remain at their current alert levels for a full two weeks as officials attempt to isolate and control the newly-formed cluster in Auckland, but she gave Kiwis hope with the tough news.

"Together, we have got rid of Covid before," Ms Ardern said.

"We have kept it out for 102 days - longer than any other country. We have been world-leading in our Covid response with the result that many lives were saved and our economy was getting going faster than almost anywhere else.

"We can do all of that again."

The Prime Minister said there were 1.5 million Kiwis carrying a "heavy load" for the "team of five million" currently.

"But together, we will overcome an obstacle that we knew had the potential to come our way."

She then asked Kiwis to carry out tasks such as wearing masks and downloading the Covid tracer app before wrapping up her prepared speech with a familiar message.